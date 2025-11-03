But has consistently rebuffed calls for his resignation.
Last week, relatives of the victims shouted “murderer”, “coward” and “get out” at Mazon when he arrived for a state memorial service for the victims in the regional capital, also called Valencia.
Mazon’s regional administration – primarily responsible for the emergency response under Spain’s decentralised system – sent an alert to residents’ mobile phones when flooding had already started in some places.
More than 50,000 people, many carrying photos of family members who died in the floods, took to the streets of Valencia city in the latest such demonstration on October 25 to demand Mazon’s resignation.
Majority back resignation
Residents told Spanish media that by the time they received the mobile alert, muddy floodwater was already surrounding their cars, submerging streets and pouring into their homes.
One resident of the town of Paiporta, one of the worst affected, told local television the alert came when he was stranded in a tree with bodies floating past.
In an opinion poll published last month in El Pais newspaper, 71% of Valencia residents said Mazon should resign.
Analysts said Mazon had become a burden for the PP national leader, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, who had continued to back his regional ally.
Rosa Alvarez, who heads an association representing flood victims, credited pressure from the protests for Mazon’s resignation.