Spain regional leader resigns, a year after deadly floods

AFP
4 mins to read

President of Valencia's Region Carlos Mazon gives a press conference to announce his resignation at Valencia's Palau de la Generalitat on November 3, 2025. Photo / Jose Jordan, AFP

The heavily criticised leader of Spain’s Valencia region has said he is stepping down, a year after the area was hit by floods that were the country’s deadliest natural disaster in a generation.

“The reality is that today I am the focus of criticism, noise, hatred and tension,” Carlos Mazon

