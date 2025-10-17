Another testimony by Estefania Knuth, a professional golfer who was Isak Andic’s partner, highlighted “the poor relations between father and son”, El Pais said.
Barcelona-based daily La Vanguardia, also citing “sources with knowledge of the investigation”, said the investigating judge formally changed Jonathan Andic’s status from witness to suspect in late September and that police were combing through the contents of his mobile phone.
The family “is confident that this process will finish as soon as possible and that Jonathan Andic’s innocence will be demonstrated”, according to their spokespeople cited by El Pais.
Catalan police were unavailable for comment.
Istanbul-born Isak Andic was one of Spain’s richest people, with Forbes estimating his and his family’s fortune at US$4.5 billion.
Andic opened his first shop in Barcelona in 1984. His Mango brand quickly mushroomed across Spain and became one of the world’s leading fashion groups.
The company offers both professional and casual styles and boasts a presence in more than 120 markets with more than 16,400 employees worldwide, according to its website.
