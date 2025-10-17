Spanish police are investigating the death of Mango founder Isak Andic as a possible homicide. Photo / Getty Images

Spanish police are investigating the sudden death of the Mango clothing empire’s founder Isak Andic as a possible homicide, with his son as the key suspect, local media have reported.

Andic, 71, who founded one of Europe’s largest fashion groups with around 2800 stores worldwide, plunged to his death while hiking in mountains outside Barcelona in December last year to widespread shock.

Police in the northeastern region of Catalonia have now shifted their probe from an accident to a possible homicide centring on his son Jonathan Andic, El Pais daily said, citing “different sources with knowledge of the investigation”.

Jonathan, who was the only person with his father at the time of the incident, has provided “inconsistent” testimony in two declarations that has “fuelled suspicion”, El Pais said.

“The witness contradicted himself, left grey areas and described events that did not match up” with the Catalan police’s inspection of the scene in the Montserrat mountains, the newspaper added.