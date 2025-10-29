People attend a candlelight vigil in remembrance of victims of last year's devastating floods which killed more than 230 people, on the one year anniversary of the disaster in Paiporta. Photo / Jose Jordan, AFP
The heavily criticised leader of Spain’s flood-hit Valencia region was heckled at a state memorial service on the first anniversary of the country’s deadliest natural disaster in a generation.
Carlos Mazon has faced fierce scrutiny over his handling of the October 29, 2024 catastrophe that killed more than 230people, consistently rebuffing calls for his resignation.
His regional administration – primarily responsible for the emergency response under Spain’s decentralised system – sent alerts to residents’ mobile phones when flooding had already started in some places.
The alert also came more than 12 hours after the national weather agency had issued its highest alert level for torrential rains.
Relatives of the victims shouted “murderer”, “coward”, and “get out” at Mazon as he arrived for the ceremony in the Mediterranean city of Valencia.
Felipe, who rarely makes political interventions, indirectly referred to the controversy in a speech that emphasised the need to “continue analysing the causes and circumstances of the tragedy”.
Such action aimed “to rigorously and calmly draw the necessary lessons to improve our ability to face other major catastrophes in the future, and avoid or minimise their worst consequences as much as possible”, he said.
Around 800 relatives of the victims were present, a handful of them wearing shirts showing photographs of their deceased loved ones. One bore the words “They were avoidable deaths”, and another “Justice”.
The proceedings included the reading out of each victim’s name, a dirge, speeches by relatives of the victims and a minute’s silence.
“For us, the most important thing is that truth, respect and humanity prevail,” said Andrea Ferrari Canut, a daughter of one of the dead.
In last year’s disaster, torrential rain unleashed flooding that killed 229 people in towns near Valencia.
Seven more people died in the neighbouring Castilla-La Mancha region, and one person died in Andalusia in the south.
The deluge swept away 130,000 vehicles and damaged thousands of homes, generating 800,000 tonnes of debris.
Wounds ‘never fully heal’
Mazon has defended his handling of the crisis, saying its magnitude was unforeseeable and that central authorities did not provide sufficient warning about the severity of the rain.
“We did our best under unimaginable circumstances, yet in many cases it was not enough, and today we must once again acknowledge that reality,” Mazon said in a televised address before the memorial.