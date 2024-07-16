A teen who was missing in Tenerife likely died after a fall in rocky terrain, authorities say. Photo / Getty Images

A teen who was missing in Tenerife likely died after a fall in rocky terrain, authorities say. Photo / Getty Images

Spanish authorities have confirmed that a body found in a remote area on the island of Tenerife a day earlier is that of missing British teenager Jay Slater and the injuries sustained were compatible with an accidental fall.

“We have a positive ID ... Fingerprinting confirms that the body belongs to Jay Slater and the death was due to multiple traumas compatible with a fall in the mountainous area,” a court spokesperson said.

Earlier, the same spokesperson said it would take some days before autopsy results were available.

Jay Slater from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, attended a music festival in south Tenerife before vanishing. Photo / Facebook

Slater’s mother Debbie issued a statement through the British overseas missing persons charity, LBT Global, acknowledging the “worst news”.