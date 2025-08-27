Advertisement
SpaceX’s Starship megarocket test flight mostly goes as planned

By Ronaldo Schemidt and Issam Ahmed
AFP·
3 mins to read

SpaceX's Starship megarocket roared into the skies today on its 10th test flight, following a string of explosive failures. Photo / Ronaldo Schemidt, AFP

SpaceX’s Starship megarocket roared into the skies today on its 10th test flight, turning in a strong performance after a series of fiery failures had begun to cast doubt on its future.

Towering 123m, Starship is the most powerful launch vehicle ever built and key to founder Elon Musk’s

