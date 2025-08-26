Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

SpaceX wants to launch Starship from Cape Canaveral. Elon Musk’s rivals are not pleased

By Aaron Gregg
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

SpaceX wants to launch Starship from Florida. Photo / Getty Images

SpaceX wants to launch Starship from Florida. Photo / Getty Images

A request by Elon Musk’s SpaceX to launch its massive Starship rocket from Cape Canaveral is drawing opposition from the company’s rivals, revealing a high-stakes tussle over the company’s growing dominance on Florida’s historic Space Coast.

Several competitors have told the United States Space Force that their work at nearby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save