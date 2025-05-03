Part of a spacecraft that launched in 1972 and has been orbiting Earth for 53 years is due to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere in the next two weeks and could crash to the ground intact, scientists say.

The 498.95kg module, known as Kosmos 482, was part of a craft initially bound for Venus when it launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in the then-Soviet Union in March 1972, Nasa said in a statement on Friday (local time).

Now it is expected to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere sometime between May 7 and May 13 in an event that is being closely watched by scientists.

Experts believe the module could crash anywhere between the latitudes of 52 degrees north and south of the equator, covering an area from Quebec to Patagonia. They said it is highly unlikely — but not impossible — that it could hit someone.