Rescue workers search for passengers in the derailed train. Photo / Thomas Warnack/ via Getty Images)

People have been killed and others injured after a regional train carrying about 100 passengers derailed in southwestern Germany , police say.

German media reported that several people had died.

“The accident occurred at around 6.10pm [about 5am NZT] near the town of Riedlingen in Baden-Wuerttemberg state,” a police spokesperson told AFP.

“At least three people were injured,” the spokesperson added, without elaborating on the severity of the injuries.