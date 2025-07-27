Southwest Airlines Flight 1496 (not pictured) reached an altitude of 4298m. It then dove to 4153m in a 33-second manoeuvre. Photo / Washington Post

A Southwest Airlines flight headed to Las Vegas abruptly dropped 152m mid-air soon after take-off from a Los Angeles-area airport, as on-board alerts warned pilots that another plane was nearby, according to federal authorities and the airline.

Six minutes after taking off from Hollywood Burbank Airport, Southwest Airlines Flight 1496 reached an altitude of 4298m. It then dove to 4153m in a 33-second manoeuvre, according to data from Flightradar24. The plane climbed to 4336m over the next 26 seconds.

People flew out of their seats and hit their heads on the ceiling, according to Jimmy Dore, a stand-up comedian who said he was on the plane. Two flight attendants were injured.

The flight landed in Las Vegas without further incident, according to Southwest, which said in a statement that the plane was responding to two on-board traffic alerts. The airline said it was engaging with federal authorities “to further understand the circumstances”.

No passengers immediately reported injuries, it added.