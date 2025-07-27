Advertisement
Southwest flight drops 152m in evasive action, injuring 2 crew members

By Andrew Jeong
Washington Post·
2 mins to read

Southwest Airlines Flight 1496 (not pictured) reached an altitude of 4298m. It then dove to 4153m in a 33-second manoeuvre. Photo / Washington Post

A Southwest Airlines flight headed to Las Vegas abruptly dropped 152m mid-air soon after take-off from a Los Angeles-area airport, as on-board alerts warned pilots that another plane was nearby, according to federal authorities and the airline.

Six minutes after taking off from Hollywood Burbank Airport, Southwest Airlines Flight 1496

