A pink ribbon was tied around a post near the Hart Space to commemorate the innocent lives lost. Photo / Getty Images
At an inquiry into a horrific knife attack on children in the English city of Southport, one victim’s mother has said the “unspoken truth” of the attack was that the children were left to save each other.
The woman, whose 7-year-old daughter was stabbed 33 times during the rampage, saidthe little girls fought alongside one another and now “deserve the truth and deserve an apology”.
The attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 last year saw Axel Rudakubana murder Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, Bebe King, 6, and 7-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe.
The 18-year-old also attempted to kill eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, as well as Leanne Lucas, the class instructor, and John Hayes, a local businessman.
Lucas had left the room to find help, previously saying, “If I didn’t get out, everyone was going to die.” Meanwhile, organiser Heidi Liddle “ushered many children out of the building for safety” and locked others in the toilets to protect them.
The mother of one of the surviving children, referred to only as Child C1, told the Southport Inquiry that “there were no adults to help our daughter” on the day of the attack.
Reading out a victim impact statement at Liverpool Town Hall, the woman, whose child lost two and a half litres of blood in the assault, said: “She was only supported by other children. The courage and strength she found leaves me crushed but in complete awe.
“I would like to say that I don’t for a moment doubt that the actions of the teachers there that day saved lives.”
Another mother, whose daughter is known as Child C8, said her little girl now insists on knowing where the exits are whenever she enters a new building.
She said: “She constantly scans people and places for danger. One time she saw a newspaper in a shop with the perpetrator’s photo in school uniform and since then, groups of school children – especially older boys in uniform – are a major trigger.”
She added that her daughter has also been left fearful of men, “particularly those who are black”, which has led to “difficult but necessary conversations about race”.
Describing the moment her daughter called her on the day of the attack, the woman said: “The sound of fear in her voice and the panic I felt will never leave me.”
The mother of another little girl, known as Child Q, said that “witnessing children running from the building, screaming and fearing for their lives is the most horrific experience of my life”.
She told the inquiry that her daughter always asks for doors to be closed and panics whenever she hears a police siren or sees an emergency vehicle.