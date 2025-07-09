Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Southport’s unspoken truth: ‘Our children had to save each other’

By Will Bolton
Daily Telegraph UK·
6 mins to read

A pink ribbon was tied around a post near the Hart Space to commemorate the innocent lives lost. Photo / Getty Images

A pink ribbon was tied around a post near the Hart Space to commemorate the innocent lives lost. Photo / Getty Images

At an inquiry into a horrific knife attack on children in the English city of Southport, one victim’s mother has said the “unspoken truth” of the attack was that the children were left to save each other.

The woman, whose 7-year-old daughter was stabbed 33 times during the rampage, said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World