“I recognise that these new charges may lead to speculation. The matter for which Axel Rudakubana has been charged under the Terrorism Act doesn’t require motive to be established.

“For a matter to be declared a terrorist incident, motivation would need to be established.”

Mr Rudakubana, who is 18 but was 17 at the time of the attack, is charged with the murders of Bebe King, aged six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, who died in the Southport attack. Photo / Merseyside Police

He is also charged with the attempted murder of yoga class instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and with possession of a knife.

For an act to formally be treated as terrorism by UK authorities, it must meet a series of legal tests drawn up more than two decades ago and laid out in the Terrorism Act 2000.

The law states that the incident must involve the use or threat of serious violence, or serious damage to property, be designed to influence the government, to intimidate the public or a section of the public, and be for the purpose of advancing a political, religious, racial or ideological cause.

While the first two hurdles are swiftly cleared in cases involving bombings, stabbings and mass violence, the need to prove that an attack is designed to further a wider cause is currently proving increasingly difficult.

A photo of Southport murder suspect Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, taken when he was much younger.

Detectives found an unknown substance in Mr Rudakubana’s home in a search following the attack in Hart Space, Southport. Tests later confirmed that the substance was ricin.

On Tuesday, he was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service with the production of a biological toxin, contrary to section one of the Biological Weapons Act 1984, and possessing the manual under section 58 of the Terrorism Act.

Born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents, Mr Rudakubana’s identity was revealed after a judge lifted a reporting restriction after an application made by the press.

The attack sparked widespread protests and disorder across the country, which had been fuelled by speculation online about the attacker and his motives, including inaccurate claims that he was an asylum seeker.

Riots saw dozens of police officers injured, wheelie bins set alight and police vehicles set on fire.

Since July 29, police have made a total of 1,590 arrests and brought a total number of 1,015 charges, according to the National Police Chiefs Council.



