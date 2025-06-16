Southern Mexico mayor shot dead in her office

Mayor Lilia Garcia and another staff member were killed by four armed men when they stormed an office in southern Mexico. Photo / Facebook

Mayor Lilia Garcia and another staff member were killed by four armed men when they stormed an office in southern Mexico. Photo / Facebook

Four armed men stormed a mayor’s office in southern Mexico, killing her and another member of her staff on Sunday, police said, in the country’s latest deadly targeting of a local politician.

The men arrived on motorcycles at the town hall in San Mateo Piñas, in the state of Oaxaca, police said.

After threatening officers guarding the facility, they stormed into Mayor Lilia Garcia’s office and shot her and another official, Eli Garcia, dead.

Two municipal police officers were also wounded in the attack, authorities said.

“There can be no impunity for this act,” Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara wrote on social media.