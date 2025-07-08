Southern France wildfire shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains

It sent plumes of acrid smoke billowing into the sky, causing the airport to close its runways shortly after midday (10.00 GMT), a spokesman for the Marseille Provence airport said.

The spokesman later said that the airport would partially reopen about 9.30pm and that 54 flights had been cancelled and another 14 redirected.

The website of the SNCF national rail operator showed more than a dozen train trips had been cancelled in and out of the city.

It said rail travel to and from Marseille would remain “highly affected” on Wednesday.

Retailleau said 400 people have been evacuated and 63 houses damaged, with some dozen destroyed. He said about 100 people have suffered light injuries, including emergency services.

“At the moment that I speak to you there are no deaths, which is remarkable given the extent of the fires,” he said.

“But there are all the reasons to think we are headed towards a summer of high risk.”

Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan on X warned residents the fire was now “at the doors of Marseille”, urging inhabitants in the north of the city to refrain from taking to the roads to leave way for rescue services.

The mayor of Pennes-Mirabeau said two housing estates had been evacuated and firefighters had positioned themselves outside a retirement home to fight off approaching flames.

The Marseille Provence airport is the country’s fourth after Charles-de-Gaulle and Orly outside Paris, and Nice.

‘Never seen anything like it’

The fire near Marseille is just the latest to hit France in recent days.

To the west, along the Mediterranean coast, near the city of Narbonne, more than 1,000 firefighters from around the country were seeking to contain another blaze.

It had crept across 2,000 hectares of trees since starting on the property of a winery on Monday afternoon, emergency services said.

In the village of Prat-de-Cest on Tuesday morning, trees were blackened or still on fire.

As she watched fire trucks drive to and fro, retiree Martine Bou recounted fleeing her home with her cats, tortoises and dog on Monday afternoon before returning.

But her husband, Frederic, stayed all night to hose down the great pines on the other side of the road so the fire would not engulf their home.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. I have never lived next to such an enormous fire,” he told AFP, reporting flames dozens of metres high.

The fire near Narbonne caused authorities to close the A9 motorway to Spain, but on Tuesday morning, they said they were progressively reopening it to traffic.

-Agence France-Presse