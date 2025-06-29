Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Southern Europe swelters under intense heatwave amid climate change concerns

By Juliette Rabat with Clement Melki in Rome
AFP·
4 mins to read

People sail on a lake in a park during the first heatwave of the summer in Madrid, on June 28. Photo / AFP

People sail on a lake in a park during the first heatwave of the summer in Madrid, on June 28. Photo / AFP

Southern Europeans braced on Sunday for their first heatwave of the Northern Hemisphere summer, as climate change pushes thermometers on the world’s fastest-warming continent increasingly into the red.

Scientists have long warned that humanity’s burning of fossil fuels is heating up the world, with disastrous consequences for the environment. Europe’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World