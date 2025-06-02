Armed troops head to Parliament, scaling fences, smashing windows and landing by helicopter in an apparent bid to stop MPs from overturning the decree.

As thousands of protesters gather outside, MPs vote 190-0 to nullify Yoon’s declaration in the early hours of December 4.

Soldiers begin withdrawing and Yoon reappears on television and lifts martial law. Protesters celebrate. Yoon goes to ground.

December 4: Impeachment plan

The opposition immediately vows to push for impeachment and files an official motion.

It files separate complaints of “insurrection” against Yoon, his defence and interior ministers, prompting a police probe.

December 14: Yoon impeached

On a second attempt, enough MPs vote to impeach Yoon, suspending him from office.

South Korea’s Constitutional Court is given six months to deliberate on the vote.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo becomes the nation’s acting leader.

December 27: Second impeachment

MPs impeach acting President Han over what the opposition says is his refusal to sign into law special bills to investigate Yoon.

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok takes over.

Meanwhile, investigators are trying to summon Yoon for questioning over criminal charges of insurrection.

December 30: Arrest warrant

Investigators apply for an arrest warrant for Yoon after he fails to report for questioning.

Days later, they make the first attempt in the country’s history to forcibly detain a sitting President.

But his security team blocks the attempt as hundreds of Yoon’s supporters rally outside his compound.

January 14: Impeachment trial

The Constitutional Court opens Yoon’s impeachment trial, kicking off what will become a total of 11 hearings over the following weeks.

January 15: Yoon detained

Using ladders to get into his residence, investigators finally arrest Yoon.

The suspended President has his mug shot taken and undergoes a physical check as he spends his first night in jail as a criminal suspect.

January 18: Warrant extended

The Seoul Western District Court issues a formal arrest warrant extending Yoon’s detention, citing concerns he may destroy evidence.

The decision enrages Yoon’s supporters, some of whom attack the court building, smashing windows and throwing glass bottles.

March 8: Yoon released

The suspended President is released from detention after a court voids his arrest on procedural grounds.

March 24: Han reinstated

Han is reinstated as acting President by the Constitutional Court after it rules against his impeachment.

April 4: Yoon dismissed

The Constitutional Court unanimously rules to dismiss Yoon, triggering fresh presidential elections set for June 3.

April 27: Lee named opposition candidate

The country’s main opposition Democratic Party names former leader Lee Jae-myung as its presidential candidate.

Lee, who lost the 2022 presidential elections to Yoon by the narrowest margin of any vote in the country’s history, vows to “punish all forces tied to the martial law”.

May 1: Resignations

Acting President Han resigns to “take on a greater responsibility” – hinting at an upcoming bid for the presidency.

Finance Minister Choi is poised to assume the acting presidency but resigns as opposition MPs introduce an impeachment motion against him.

Education Minister Lee Ju-ho becomes Acting President.

May 3: Conservatives nominate Kim Moon-soo

The People Power Party names former Labour Minister Kim Moon-soo as presidential candidate.

He vows to win “no matter what”.

June 3: Election

The country votes.

Major polls place Lee Jae-myung as the clear frontrunner, with Kim Moon-soo trailing by at least 10 points.

Whoever wins will take office on Wednesday.

-Agence France-Presse