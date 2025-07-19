South Korea’s ex-President indicted for abuse of power

South Korean prosecutors requested a new arrest warrant on July 6 to detain former President Yoon Suk Yeol, after questioning him twice, including a session that lasted over nine hours. Photo / AFP

Disgraced South Korean ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol was indicted for abuse of power over his declaration of martial law last year, as investigators widened an insurrection probe.

Yoon plunged South Korea into a political crisis when he sought to subvert civilian rule on December 3, sending troops to Parliament in a bid to prevent lawmakers voting down his declaration of martial law.

He became the first sitting President in the country to be taken into custody when he was detained in January after resisting arrest for weeks, using his presidential security detail to thwart investigators.

He was released on procedural grounds in March, even as his trial on insurrection charges continued.

Last week, he was detained again after an arrest warrant was issued over concerns he might destroy evidence in the case.