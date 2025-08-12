Advertisement
South Korea’s ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee arrested for corruption

AFP
2 mins to read

South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee arrives at Seoul Central District Court. Photo / Jung Ung Yeon-Je, AFP

South Korea’s former first lady Kim Keon Hee was arrested late on Tuesday over a range of charges including stock manipulation and corruption, prosecutors said.

The arrest came hours after the Seoul Central District Court reviewed the prosecutors’ arrest warrant request against the 52-year-old, further compounding her legal jeopardy with

