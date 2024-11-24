A South Korean man has been convicted of evading compulsory military service by eating so much he became too obese to fight.
A court in Seoul sentenced the 26-year-old, who has not been named, to a year in prison suspended for two years.
A friend was convicted of abetting the man after providing a high-calorie meal plan. The friend, also 26, received a six-month suspended sentence, South Korean daily JoongAng Ilbo reported.
The binge-eating man dramatically increased his food intake for three months in hopes of hitting a body mass index (BMI) high enough to be categorised as fit for only non-combat roles.