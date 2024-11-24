“The defendant acknowledged his wrongdoing and expressed a commitment to fulfilling his military duty,” said the Seoul eastern district court, according to JoongAng Ilbo. The paper said he was sentenced more leniently as a result.

South Korea, which is still technically at war with its nuclear-armed neighbour North Korea, requires able-bodied men under 30 to undergo about two years of military service.

Exemptions have been given to Olympic medallists and musicians judged to have exceptional skills.

The convicted man qualified for active duty during an initial physical examination in 2017. But he was allowed to postpone his service after arguing he had to sit university entrance exams and other tests.

Five years later, he became eligible for another physical evaluation and that is when he reportedly decided to binge eat, doubling the size of his meals over three months.

He also drank large amounts of water before being officially weighed for his final evaluation and his BMI was recorded as 36.9. Over 30 is considered obese and 35 and above makes a person eligible to carry out social service, rather than military, in South Korea.

It is not clear how the offending came to light.