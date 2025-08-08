South Australia to ban phones, personal devices in childcare centres

An Australian state will become one of the first to ban all personal devices - including mobile phones - in early learning centres. Photo / 123rf

South Australia will be one of the first Australian states to ban the use of personal mobile phones in childcare centres.

The regulations will be implemented across all childcare and early learning centres in an effort to strengthen safety and “better protect young children across the state”.

The South Australian and Victorian state governments are among the first to implement the National Model Code, which includes the ban of mobile phones, tablets, iPads, and other devices capable of taking photos or videos, personal storage or files transfer.

South Australia’s Education Minister Blair Boyer said: “The safety and wellbeing of our children is paramount, and we are working quickly to strengthen the safety requirements for long day care services and preschools.

“All providers in South Australia must now ensure they have provided their policies and procedures to ban the use of personal mobile devices to our independent regulator.