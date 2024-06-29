Advertisement
South American kinkajou from rainforest rescued from dusty US highway

The kinkajou at the Selah Creek Rest Area Eastbound in Yakima County, Washington. Photo / AP

Why did the kinkajou cross the road? And what’s a kinkajou, anyway?

One of the mammals - which look like a cross between a monkey and a tiny bear - was found far from its normal rainforest habitat this week at a highway rest stop amid the rolling sagebrush plains of central Washington state, officials say.

Kinkajous have prehensile tails, and this one was spotted climbing on a tall wooden post along Interstate 82 southeast of Yakima, the state Department of Transportation said in a post on X.

“We don’t know if it was dropped off or escaped,” the post said. The animal was rescued by the state Fish and Wildlife Department.

Kinkajous are carnivores that live in tropical rainforests from southern Mexico through to Brazil, according to the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, where this little creature was taken to live temporarily.

With sandy yellow fur, round ears and big dark eyes, they are capable of grasping objects and are often mistakenly called primates, the zoo said.

“Despite their cuteness, kinkajous do not make good pets,” the zoo said.

Rescued kinkajou receives comprehensive wellness exam

The rescued kinkajou that was found abandoned at a rest stop over the weekend in Yakima underwent a comprehensive wellness exam yesterday at our animal hospital. Head Veterinarian Dr. Karen says the young kinkajou is in fair health overall but is very thin, weighing only 2.5 pounds. He has a good appetite, and staff are feeding him a full and healthy diet. We are awaiting the results of diagnostic testing, including comprehensive blood work, to get a complete assessment of his health. He will continue to be cared for behind the scenes while we work with The Association of Zoos and Aquariums to find him his forever home. This young kinkajou's survival is a testament to the collaborative efforts of state wildlife law enforcement and the Zoo, highlighting the dangers of the illegal pet trade. While kinkajous are not endangered, they are hunted for fur, meat, and the exotic pet trade, threatening their wild population. Kinkajous live in tropical rainforests from southern Mexico through Brazil. They are small carnivores with prehensile tails, often mistakenly called primates. Despite their cuteness, kinkajous do not make good pets.

This particular kinkajou is being quarantined in the zoo’s hospital to ensure it’s not carrying any diseases and it will undergo a comprehensive wellness exam this week, officials said.

Kinkajous are not endangered but are hunted for their fur, and the illegal exotic pet trade-threatens their population, according to the zoo.

