The attackers burst into a bar and killed five customers, wounding three others. Photo / 123rf

South African police said they were hunting for attackers who burst into a bar in a township outside the capital and killed five customers and wounded three others.

The attack at approximately 10.30pm Friday local time (8.30am Saturday NZT) is the latest mass shooting in the crime-ridden country, where murders average over 75 a day.

About 10 gunmen raided the tavern in Olievenhoutbosch, around 25km south of Pretoria, and “started shooting randomly without saying a word”, police said.

Three men and two women were killed.

“The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage,” police said in a statement.