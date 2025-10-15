Advertisement
‘Sorry I couldn’t save you’ - Guy Iluz is the first of the deceased hostages to be buried

Anne-Sophie Labadie
AFP·
4 mins to read

Dozens attended the funeral of Guy Iluz, whose remains were returned under a ceasefire deal. Photo / Getty Images

When militants abducted Guy Iluz during Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, his last words to his family were recorded in a phone call: “Dad, I love you. They shot me.”

Today, his family were finally able to lay him to rest, 740 days after the unprecedented assault,

