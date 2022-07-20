The planned jet will carry 65 to 80 passengers at speeds twice those of conventional aircraft. Photo / Supplied

A new 2092km/h jetliner given the moniker "son of Concorde" has moved a step closer to reality as the US plans military applications for the aircraft.

Boom Supersonic, the company behind the new faster-than-sound jets, said its Overture aircraft has completed wind tunnel testing and secured suppliers for gear and control systems. It also unveiled a deal with US defence contractor Northrop Grumman to develop a military version of the plane.

"Overture is revolutionary in its design, and it will fundamentally change how we think about distance," said Blake Scholl, Boom founder and chief executive. "Overture will make the world dramatically more accessible for tens of millions of passengers."

The planned jet will carry 65 to 80 passengers at speeds twice those of a conventional craft. It will reach a speed of Mach 1.7 over water, or about 2092km/h, and at Mach 0.95 over towns and cities. Seventy have already been pre-sold and Boom wants to start production in 2024, with the first commercial flights by 2026.

The planes have been nicknamed the "son of Concorde" after the last supersonic passenger jet. The Anglo-French project was shelved after a fatal crash at Charles de Gaulle airport in July 2000.

Boom's Overture project is a bold one. Supersonic travel is inefficient compared to subsonic flight because of the extra fuel needed for higher speeds. It is a tough sell at a time when the industry is going to great lengths to lower emissions.

Boom Supersonic has confirmed plans to flight test a prototype of its Overture airliner later this year, after raising US$100m. The 52m long delta-wing Overture - dubbed the Son of Concorde - has a wingspan of 18m and seats 55 passengers. The into service aim is the mid-2020s. pic.twitter.com/Zk7oix10pX — Mark Lane 🇬🇧 (@marklanebiz) January 12, 2019

Boom says it will use so-called sustainable aviation fuel to limit its carbon output. Last year, America's United Airlines placed an order for 15 of the jets, with the option to top the order up. Japan Airlines has also ordered some. Separately, engine maker Rolls-Royce yesterday signed a deal with low-cost airline EasyJet to develop hydrogen engines for its fleet, with ground tests planned for later this year. The move could see the re-entry of Rolls-Royce into the market for smaller aircraft engines, so-called narrowbody planes that ferry passengers around Europe.

Derby-based engine maker Rolls signed a similar deal earlier in the week with South Korean carmaker Hyundai to develop technology for air taxis. While the civil part of the business is enduring a slow return to air travel and the challenge of switching its fuels to greener alternatives, its defence business is in the middle of "a decade of growth", according to Tom Bell, president of Rolls-Royce defence.

The company is investing in small nuclear power plants for the military to supply power on the front lines of conflicts and also for the space industry.