Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Some supporters downplayed the shift to maintain their loyalty to the US president

By Hannah Knowles, Cat Zakrzewski, Clara Ence Morse
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

Some members of the Maga movement are opposed to US President Donald Trump's bombing attack on Iran. Photo / Getty Images

Some members of the Maga movement are opposed to US President Donald Trump's bombing attack on Iran. Photo / Getty Images

Stephen Bannon sounded uncertain as he absorbed United States President Donald Trump’s strike on Iran and his national address explaining it.

“An interesting talk,” Bannon said warily on his ‘War Room’ podcast, adding that he was not quite sure that it was what “a lot of Maga wanted to hear”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World