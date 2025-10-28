“We are still bracing for impact,” he told AFP. “But for the most part, because this is not our first hurricane, Jamaicans would have been prepared for what’s to come.”

The monster top-level Category five storm was churning towards Jamaica with maximum 175m/h (280km/h) winds as of today and poised to dump rainfall that could cause deadly flooding.

Warnings that it could be worse than 1988’s Hurricane Gilbert – which left over 40 dead in Jamaica and killed hundreds more across the Caribbean and Mexico – triggered fear in some residents.

Others said it was business as usual.

“Evacuate? No, no. We’re not going to do that,” Roy Brown, a plumber and tiler, said.

“As long as I know hurricane, from Gilbert, I have never left here yet. This one is no different.”

“Even if it’s Category six, I am not moving. I don’t believe I can run from death. So whenever the Father is ready for me. I know he can take me, so I’m not running.”

Brown told AFP that allegations of poor shelter conditions at government-run facilities meant his views were widespread.

Jennifer Ramdial, a fisherwoman who said she has resided in the community for 30 years, cited the same reason for her defiance.

“I just don’t want to leave,” she added.

‘Be with my family’

Jamaica’s own Usain Bolt, the Olympian sprinter,was reposting government emergency information and disaster preparedness tips to his 4.6 million X followers.

Jamaicans who planned to shelter at home were already taking precautions like trimming trees, blocking windows and parking cars as safely as possible.

The preparations weren’t limited to human residents: zoos were also securing their animals, doing preparatory feeds and checks.

“Although we’re staring down the loaded barrel of this nasty [Category five], we will see you all on the other side,” posted Joey Brown of Hope Zoo on Facebook. “Time to hunker down. Likely lose power and comms soon. Much love to all.”

Ishack Wilmot, 42, was sheltering with his family in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital.

“Our family is pretty used to weathering out storms,” he told AFP.

The surf camp hospitality manager and chef said preparations included packing away surfboards at work and collating important documents, with stockpiling food and water.

“And then, you know, us as surfers – as soon as we did our basic preparations, we all went surfing,” he said.

But now, Wilmot said his normal ocean views had been greyed out by the incoming storm.

“We are currently experiencing a torrential downpour,” he said. “It’s foggy out on the sea.”

And ultimately, “if anything does happen and it does become like the worst-case scenario, I’d prefer to be with my family”.

- Agence France-Presse