Some GOP lawmakers embrace move away from an ‘America first’ vision, others are sceptical

Paul Kane
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

US President Donald Trump welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he arrives for a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, on Saturday. Photo / Tom Brenner, AFP

It’s been a confusing couple of months for Republicans who saw United States President Donald Trump as a clean break from the Reagan-Bush foreign policy ethos their party had followed for decades.

Trump’s message was simple. Gone were the days of maintaining a strong international presence and using military force

