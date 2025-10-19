Advertisement
Soldier Sextus Congenius Verus was buried 1900 years ago in Italy. His gravestone ended up in the US

Ben Brasch
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Daniella Santoro originally thought the grave marker in her yard was a massive rock. Photo / Susann Lusnia, via The Washington Post

Daniella Santoro and her husband were clearing underbrush from the backyard of their New Orleans home in March when they stumbled on a mystery that spanned continents and centuries.

What they first thought was a massive rock turned out to be the gravestone of a Roman soldier: Sextus Congenius Verus,

