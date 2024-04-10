A television station made the embarrassing mistake of cutting to a man’s testicles while sharing footage of a solar eclipse. Video / RCG TV

A Mexican television news outlet has been left red-faced after a major balls-up live on television during the broadcasting of the solar eclipse.

RCG TV was airing the cosmic event during its 24/7 midday bulletin when it shared videos provided by viewers of their view of the solar eclipse.

But it committed the ultimate blunder when it failed to vet one user’s content. Instead of footage of the eclipse, the television station then aired a video of a man’s testicles.

The male anchor was listing the cities where residents had a clear view of the eclipse when production staff cut to the video of the man’s genitals moving across the screen blocking a light.

The video was swiftly cut off as the female anchors gasped and looked at their male host who was in the process of discussing the video.

“This last video is from a fan,” the male anchor explained.

“Thank you, we insist to the people who are reporting.”

After abruptly cutting away from the video, someone took to social media to claim responsibility for the crude prank, both thanking them for using his video but also asking for credit.

“Greetings to all my people from Saltillo who had to watch my eggs on television because those at @rcg_media forgot to review the video of the eclipse carefully,” @Rhevolver wrote. “I love you.”

The disturbing video is believed to have been around since 2017, and has been re-used for pranks since.

Mexican local television station, RCG TV, committed the blunder of not vetting one of its viewers during the live broadcast.

It appears some of the station’s viewers were not offended by the prank as they flooded its social media accounts with jokes.

“They broadcasted the egglipse,” one person commented.

Another questioned the TV station: “Why were so many hairs visible in the sun?”

“Thank you very much for your program. You made my day,” an X user wrote while adding a pair of laughing emojis with tears.







