Many factors account for the shift, but social media has played a role as the Israel-Gaza war has been widely discussed in online communities, internet experts said.

“Israel’s public position — a nation forced into a defensive war and making every effort to minimise civilian casualties — is eroded by more documentary evidence each day” online, said Emerson Brooking, the director of strategy at the Digital Forensic Research Lab of the Atlantic Council, which studies online communities.

Modern wars are increasingly playing out on social media.

From Ukraine to Myanmar to Sudan, people have documented and uploaded footage from conflict zones to the internet.

In Gaza, the videos and photographs have played out over a longer period amid bursts of violence over the years.

That has prompted Israelis and Palestinians to use social media as a battleground for public opinion.

Their efforts escalated after October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched cross-border attacks into Israel from Gaza that left more than 1200 Israelis dead and at least 250 kidnapped, leading to the war.

Online, Israel began campaigns focused on swaying Democratic lawmakers to its side by using fake social media accounts to argue pro-Israeli positions.

Hamas militants also released footage of the October 7 attacks and hijacked the social media accounts of some Israelis they held hostage to spread terror.

In the initial months after the October 7 attacks, Times polls showed that United States public opinion was broadly favourable to Israel, with 47% siding with Israelis and 20% with Palestinians.

Since then, many Palestinians have used Instagram and TikTok to tell their own stories of the war. Photojournalists in Gaza also posted photos and videos showing the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes.

First-hand accounts from Gaza have become more difficult to document and verify as dozens of journalists have been killed in the conflict and Palestinians have been displaced.

But a network of Palestinian photographers and photojournalists still publish images daily to their social media accounts.

The photojournalist Motaz Azaiza at Columbia University in New York, on April 23, 2024. US public opinion on the war has shifted. Photo / Bing Guan, The New York Times

Among them are Wissam Nassar, a Gaza-based photographer, and Motaz Azaiza, a photographer who fled Gaza last year but frequently posts images from family members and friends in the coastal enclave. Each has a large Instagram following.

On Wednesday Nassar and Azaiza posted tributes on Instagram to Yahya Barzak, a Palestinian photographer known for his pictures of newborn babies. Their posts said Bazak had been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a cafe in Gaza.

Nassar and Azaiza did not respond to requests for comment.

Instagram and TikTok are highly popular among young Americans, who were the most likely to oppose additional economic or military aid to Israel, according to this week’s poll from the Times and Siena University.

Some Israeli and US lawmakers have accused TikTok of intentionally promoting pro-Palestinian content. The video app has denied those claims, saying it is neutral and has policies against anti-Semitic content.

In contrast, Israel’s attempts at reaching online audiences have faltered, said Brooking.

The Israeli Government appeared to be “de-emphasising persuasion altogether”, in favour of trying to shut down Palestinian social media posts by targeting cellphone and internet towers in Gaza.

How people form views on the Israel-Gaza war has been complicated by influence campaigns, as well as artificial intelligence-generated images and bots that may be pushing one-sided content.

“There’s a direct link between the rise of polarisation on issues like the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the ways in which this has been repeatedly reinforced by zero-sum thinking and conspiracy theories on social media,” said Amy Spitalnick, chief executives of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, a coalition of advocacy groups.

Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel talked of the power of social media in the war.

In a meeting with American influencers at Israel’s Consulate General in New York, he called social media platforms “the most important weapon” that his country had “to secure our base of support the US”, according to a video published by Debra Lea, an influencer who attended the event.

Netanyahu also accused non-government agencies and other groups of intentionally spreading anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic messages to Americans through social media. TikTok was the most important platform for swaying people’s opinions, with X a close second, he added.

Netanyahu’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

According to the Times and Siena University poll, 34% of Americans now express broader sympathy for Israelis and 35% for Palestinians; 31% said they were unsure or backed both equally.

A majority of American voters now also oppose sending additional economic and military aid to Israel, in a major reversal since the October 7 attacks. Among voters under 30, nearly seven in 10 opposed such aid, regardless of party affiliation, the poll found.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Sheera Frenkel and Steven Lee Myers

Photographs by: Saher Alghorra, Bing Guan

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES