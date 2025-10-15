He was due to appear at four events in the country.

“Sorry Australia, sorry Perth, sorry Sydney, I won’t be at any of my appearances this weekend.

“Will explain more when I get home but absolutely gutted,” he captioned the post.

Fisher said in another post today that he was spending his 52nd birthday in a detention hotel.

Later, Fisher said he would be leaving Perth on a flight back to Britain today.

He told Metro that border authorities informed him his tourist visa did not allow him to work in the country.

“The lady then said, ‘Your visa doesn’t allow other people to profit from your work’, referencing the companies I was working for.

“Well, no one told me.”

Fisher offered to cancel his event appearances and just go on holiday but his stay was denied, he said.

He has previously toured Australia and appeared at events.

An Australian Border Force spokesperson said it does not comment on individual passengers.

In October last year, Fisher visited New Zealand, meeting fans in Auckland.

Fisher is famous for his love of Chinese takeaway, with videos of him naming items in his orders going viral.

He often films reviews of the meals for his almost 700,000 Instagram followers and 500,000 TikTok followers.

Videos are usually signed off with his signature catchphrase “bosh”.