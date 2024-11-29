“It’s entirely likely the ban could see young people pushed to darker corners of the internet where no community guidelines, safety tools, or protections exist,” a TikTok spokesperson said.
‘Unanswered questions’
Tech companies said that despite the law’s perceived shortcomings, they would engage with the Government in shaping how it could be implemented in the next 12 months.
The legislation offers almost no details on how the rules will be enforced – prompting concern among experts that it will simply be a symbolic piece of legislation.
Meta – owner of Facebook and Instagram – called for consultation on the rules to ensure a “technically feasible outcome that does not place an onerous burden on parents and teens”.
But the company added it was concerned “about the process, which rushed the legislation through while failing to properly consider the evidence, what industry already does to ensure age-appropriate experiences, and the voices of young people”.
A Snapchat spokesperson said the company had raised “serious concerns” about the law and that “many unanswered questions” remained about how it would work.
But the company said it would engage closely with the Government to develop an approach balancing “privacy, safety and practicality”.
“As always, Snap will comply with any applicable laws and regulations in Australia,” it said.
Unicef Australia policy chief Katie Maskiell said young people need to be protected online but also need to be included in the digital world.
“This ban risks pushing children into increasingly covert and unregulated online spaces as well as preventing them from accessing aspects of the online world essential to their wellbeing,” she said.