Tensions over hotbed issues such as the war in Gaza amplified by divisive social media have heightened the risk of a violent attack in Australia, experts say.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (Asio) increased the terror threat level from “possible” to “probable” after the agency’s chief revealed that eight attacks or disruptions that involved alleged terrorism had been investigated in the past four months.

The decision to heighten the threat level was not due to a specific incident and while tensions in the Middle East meant strains in Australia, they had not directly contributed to the increase, Mike Burgess said.

Australian Strategic Policy Institute executive director Justin Bassi pointed to a trend of increasing numbers of people being radicalised at short notice due to numerous factors.

These included religious extremism and grievances, resentments and conspiracy theories that fall under the umbrella of anti-authority ideologies, the previous national security adviser to former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.