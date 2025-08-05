Michael James Gardiner was one of the murder victims. Photo / Supplied

Michael James Gardiner was one of the murder victims. Photo / Supplied

Snowtown serial killer James Vlassakis has been granted parole after spending 26 years behind bars, but he will not be immediately freed.

Vlassakis, now aged 45, was the youngest of the four people involved in South Australia’s infamous “bodies in the barrels” murders between 1992 and 1999.

He pleaded guilty to four murders, including his half-brother, Troy Youde, and his stepbrother, David Johnson.

Vlassakis also testified against John Bunting and Robert Wagner, who are each serving life sentences without the prospect of parole.

The Parole Board of SA deemed on Tuesday that Vlassakis should be granted parole.