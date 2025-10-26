Security personnel stand near a flight information board at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. India and China resumed direct flights, after a five-year suspension, a move important both for trade and a symbolic step as Asia's giants cautiously rebuild relations. Photo / Dibyangshu Sarkar, AFP
The resumption of direct flights between India and China after a five-year suspension was hailed by arriving passengers today, a move important both for trade and a symbolic step as Asia’s giants cautiously rebuild relations.
IndiGo Flight 6E1703 from Kolkata touched down in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhoushortly before 4am local time, officially resuming non-stop air links that had been suspended since 2020 because of the pandemic and subsequent geopolitical tensions.
The neighbours and world’s two most populous nations remain strategic rivals competing for regional influence, but ties have eased gradually since a deadly Himalayan border clash in 2020.
India’s Government said the resumption of flights will boost “people-to-people contact” and aid the “gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges”.
Passengers aboard the first flight – among them many Indians in search of cross-border business opportunities – told AFP in the Guangzhou Airport about the convenience of the resumed links.
There are already regular flights between India and Hong Kong, while additional services from the capital New Delhi to Shanghai and Guangzhou will begin in November.
Abhijit Mukherjee, the captain of the flight that arrived in Guangzhou, told AFP that without the new non-stop, passengers would need to travel through other airports, such as in Bangkok or Singapore.
“It adds up,” the 55-year-old pilot said of the transfers.
But the direct flight he had just completed was “very smooth” he said, holding a bouquet of flowers presented to him upon arrival.
“The direct air link will reduce logistics and transit time,” Rajeev Singh, head of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata, told AFP, adding that it would benefit businesses.
India’s eastern port city of Kolkata has centuries-old ties with China dating back to British rule, when Chinese migrants arrived as traders.
Indo-Chinese fusion food remains a beloved staple of the city’s culinary identity.
“It’s great news for people like us, who have relatives in China,” said Chen Khoi Kui, a civil society leader in Kolkata’s Chinatown district of Tangra. “Air connectivity will boost trade, tourism and business travel.”
‘Long-term challenge’
India runs a significant trade deficit with Beijing, relying heavily on Chinese raw materials for industrial and export growth.
India then deepened ties with the US-led Quad alliance – also including Japan and Australia – aimed at countering China’s influence in the Asia-Pacific.
Both sides have troops posted along their contested 3500km high-altitude frontier.
This month, soldiers on each side exchanged gifts of sweets on the Hindu festival of Diwali, “marking a gesture of goodwill”, said Yu Jing, the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India.
The Indian Express, in an editorial after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China’s President Xi Jinping met in August, said improving ties with Beijing “sends an appropriate signal” to Washington.
Relations still have far to go.
“Managing an increasingly assertive China remains India’s long-term challenge,” the newspaper added.