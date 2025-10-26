Advertisement
Home / World

‘Smooth and easy’: India and China resume direct flights as ties improve

AFP
4 mins to read

Security personnel stand near a flight information board at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. India and China resumed direct flights, after a five-year suspension, a move important both for trade and a symbolic step as Asia's giants cautiously rebuild relations. Photo / Dibyangshu Sarkar, AFP

The resumption of direct flights between India and China after a five-year suspension was hailed by arriving passengers today, a move important both for trade and a symbolic step as Asia’s giants cautiously rebuild relations.

IndiGo Flight 6E1703 from Kolkata touched down in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou

