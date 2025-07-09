Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Smithsonian team discovers 209-million-year-old pterosaur in Arizona

By Kelsey Ables
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

'Teeth were still in the bone': A Smithsonian team found North America’s oldest pterosaur in Arizona. Photo / the Washington Post

'Teeth were still in the bone': A Smithsonian team found North America’s oldest pterosaur in Arizona. Photo / the Washington Post

At a remote bone bed in Arizona, dense with fossils dating back around 209 million years, a Smithsonian-led team of researchers has discovered North America’s oldest known pterosaur, according to a news release.

Pterosaurs were the first vertebrates to develop powered flight, soaring above dinosaurs and other surreal creatures that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World