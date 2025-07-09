Suzanne McIntire, formerly a volunteer with the museum, unearthed the fossil. “What was exciting about uncovering this specimen was that the teeth were still in the bone, so I knew the animal would be much easier to identify,” she said in a statement.

Suzanne McIntire, a longtime volunteer at the Smithsonian’s FossiLab, discovered the new pterosaur fossil and it was named in her honour. Photo / the Washington Post

The pterosaur’s jaw holds worn-down teeth, suggesting it ate fish with armoured scales, and the creature “would have been small enough to comfortably perch on a person’s shoulder”, according to the release.

Call the new species the “ash-winged dawn goddess”, as the team has named it, or a small nightmare, as anyone imagining a winged reptile on their shoulder might.

Regardless, it’s a noteworthy discovery from the Petrified Forest National Park site, from which teams at the museum have uncovered more than 1200 individual fossils, including fish scales, teeth and fossilised poop.

The fossils offer a window into a vibrant, bygone ecosystem, where animals such as giant amphibians, some up to 2m-long, and armoured crocodile relatives lived among “evolutionary upstarts” such as frogs, turtles and pterosaurs.

“Fossil beds like these enable us to establish that all of these animals actually lived together,” Kligman said.

Among the findings was an ancient turtle “with spike-like armour and a shell that could fit inside a shoebox”, the news release says.

It’s believed to have lived around the same time as the oldest known turtle, suggesting the creatures spread across the supercontinent Pangaea quickly.

“Surprising for an animal that is not very large and is likely walking at a slow pace,” Kligman noted.

The pterosaur, named Eotephradactylus mcintireae, has fossils with teeth that suggest it ate fish and could perch on a person’s shoulder. Photo / the Washington Post

Contrary to common belief, pterosaurs are not dinosaurs – their name comes from “winged lizard” in Greek. Some were the size of paper airplanes, while others were as big as fighter jets and feasted on baby dinosaurs. They went extinct around 66 million years ago.

The early evolution of pterosaurs is something of a mystery as they appeared in the fossil record some 215 million years ago with fully evolved wings, Kligman noted.

Bones of pterosaurs from the Triassic era, about 251.9 to 201.3 million years ago, are also small, thin, and often hollow, so they are easily destroyed before fossilisation.

Scientists have named the newly discovered pterosaur Eotephradactylus mcintireae. The genus name, Eotephradactylus, refers to Eos, the goddess of dawn; tephra translates to ash, and dactyl refers to the fingerlike wings, referencing volcanic ash at the site of its discovery and the animals’ position near the base of the pterosaur’s evolutionary tree. The species name is a callback to its discoverer, McIntire.

The unearthed fossil is “one of the only early pterosaurs whose anatomy can be observed in a detailed way in three dimensions”, Kligman said.

Its teeth are especially noteworthy as they’re fused into the socket, a feature shared with small, slender Triassic reptiles known as lagerpetids, a group which some hypothesise may be closely related to pterosaurs.

Kligman called the setting of the finding, which he described as “a river system flowing through the arid sub-tropical floodplains of central Pangaea”, unusual for early pterosaurs, and said there may be similar river deposits from other Triassic rocks that can also preserve pterosaur bones.

He said they hope “this creates a new search image for filling gaps in the early evolution of pterosaurs”.