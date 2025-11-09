Two trains collide in western Slovakia, injuring dozens including 11 hospitalised. Photo / Getty Images

Dozens of people were injured this morning NZT, including 11 who were taken to hospital, after two trains collided in western Slovakia.

There were around 800 passengers on board the trains, which were travelling about 20km north of the capital Bratislava, between Svaty Jur and Pezinok, officials said.

Speaking from the scene of the accident, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said that while most of those hurt suffered only minor injuries, 11 people had been taken to hospital in Bratislava.

The two trains involved were the Tatran express between Kosice and Bratislava and a regional express train between Nitra and the capital.

- Agence France-Presse