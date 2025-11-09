Advertisement
Slovakia train crash injures dozens near Bratislava, 11 in hospital

AFP
Two trains collide in western Slovakia, injuring dozens including 11 hospitalised. Photo / Getty Images

Dozens of people were injured this morning NZT, including 11 who were taken to hospital, after two trains collided in western Slovakia.

There were around 800 passengers on board the trains, which were travelling about 20km north of the capital Bratislava, between Svaty Jur and Pezinok, officials said.

