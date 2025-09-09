Qatar’s interior ministry said a member of its internal security forces was killed in the strike.

This frame grab taken from an AFPTV footage shows a man looking at smoke billowing after explosions in Qatar's capital Doha. Photo / Jacqueline Penney, AFP

“According to preliminary information, the attack resulted in the martyrdom of Corporal Bader Saad Mohammed al-Humaidi al-Dosari, a member of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya),” it said, adding that other security personnel were also wounded.

“The Hamas leadership survived the cowardly assassination attempt,” Hamas political official Suhail al-Hindi told the broadcaster, adding that negotiator Khalil al-Hayya’s son and aide were among the dead.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the strikes in response to a Monday shooting in Jerusalem that killed six people and was later claimed by Hamas.

“Yesterday, following the deadly attacks in Jerusalem and Gaza, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed all security agencies to prepare for the possibility of targeting Hamas leaders,” said Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz.

“Today at noon [0900 GMT], in light of an operational opportunity... the prime minister and the defence minister decided to implement the directive given last night.”

Netanyahu said that “terrorist leaders” would not be safe anywhere.

Security footage captures the moment of an Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar. Photo / Getty Images

“The days when terrorist leaders can enjoy immunity anywhere are over,” Netanyahu said at a US embassy event in Jerusalem, adding that he had ordered the operation “to settle accounts with the murderers, and to ensure the future security of the citizens of Israel”.

A Hamas official in Gaza told AFP the group’s negotiators had been “targeted”, though it was not immediately clear whether the attack had caused any casualties.

Among the key Hamas leaders based in Qatar are lead negotiator Khalil al-Hayya and political bureau chief Khaled Meshaal.

A White House official told AFP that Israel had notified the United States in advance about the strikes in Qatar, which is home to a large US military base.

But Netanyahu’s office said the Israeli strikes were a “wholly independent” operation.

A video journalist working with AFP in Doha saw a plume of smoke rising from behind a low-rise building.

Smoke rises from behind residential areas after the explosions in Doha, Qatar. Photo / Getty Images

“The name of the operation in Doha is Summit of Fire. These were air strikes,” an Israeli military official told AFP.

‘Flagrant violation’

Qatar condemned the attack, saying it had targeted residential buildings housing Hamas political bureau members.

“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the political bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha,” foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said in a post on X.

It is the first time Israel has carried out airstrikes in the Western-backed Gulf state. Since Hamas’ October 2023 attack, it has also carried out strikes in Iran, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, as well as the Palestinian territories.

The Doha strikes come less than two weeks after Israel’s armed forces chief vowed to target Hamas leaders based abroad.

“Most of Hamas’ leadership is abroad, and we will reach them as well,” Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said on August 31.

With the United States and Egypt, Qatar has led multiple attempts to end the Israel-Hamas war, which was sparked by the Palestinian militant group’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Despite sealing two temporary truces which saw some hostages exchanged for Palestinian prisoners, the successive rounds of talks have failed to bring a lasting end to the war.

The main Israeli group campaigning for the release of hostages still held by Palestinian militants in Gaza expressed “deep concern” following the Israeli attack on Hamas leaders.

“The families of the hostages are following the developments in Doha with deep concern and heavy anxiety. A grave fear now hangs over the price that the hostages may pay,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.

‘Sledgehammer’ to diplomacy

The strikes have drawn condemnation, including from US President Donald Trump, who did not agree with Israel’s choice to conduct strikes against Hamas inside US ally Qatar, the White House said.

While eliminating Hamas was a “worthy goal”, a strike in the Qatari capital Doha “does not advance Israel or America’s goals”, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, reading from a statement.

“The President views Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the United States, and feels very badly about the location of this attack,” she added. UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned the attack as a “flagrant violation” of Qatari sovereignty.

Iran, a key backer of Hamas, condemned the attack as a “gross violation of all international rules and regulations, a violation of Qatar’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and an attack on Palestinian negotiators”.

Western allies Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates also condemned the attack, among others.

The attack came as Israel stepped up a deadly assault on Gaza City, the Palestinian territory’s largest urban centre.

It marks a sharp escalation on the territory of a state that has been a driving force in ceasefire efforts, with analysts warning that it has derailed any potential for a Gaza truce and hostage release deal.

“Israel knows exactly what it just did. It just killed the negotiations and any chance of getting its hostages back,” said Muhammad Shehada, a political analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

“The office in Doha was central to mediation and de-escalation efforts with Hamas... So basically Netanyahu just took a sledgehammer to this, those decades of diplomacy,” he added.

The leaders of Britain and France also condemned Israel’s airstrikes.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the attack violated Qatar’s sovereignty and risked “further escalation” in the volatile region, while Macron called them “unacceptable” whatever the reasoning behind them might be.

“I condemn Israel’s strikes on Doha... The priority must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a huge surge in aid into Gaza,” Starmer posted on X. “This is the only solution towards long-lasting peace.”

That followed France’s president criticising the attack and writing on the same platform that “the war must not be allowed to spread in the region”.

Israel’s strikes on Doha were the first of their kind in the Qatari capital.

Netanyahu accused the critics of forgetting Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel in October 2023.

“Much of the world, including much of the democratic world, or governments at least, have shamefully, shamefully forgotten October 7th,” he said, at a US embassy function in Jerusalem.

“But I don’t forget, and Israel will never forget,” Netanyahu added.

- Agence France-Presse