The dog dragged the girl into a yard during the attack. Photo / 9News

A six-year-old girl was pulled off a fence by a dog before it viciously attacked her near Brisbane in a horrific end to the Easter long weekend.

The little girl was left in a serious condition after the dog dragged her into a yard in Woodridge, around 25 kilometres south of Brisbane’s CBD.

It is understood the girl was sitting on a fence when the dog jumped up and pulled her into the yard about 4.30pm.

It has now been taken away by Logan City Council. Photo / 9News

The girl suffered horrific chest and abdominal injuries and remains in a serious but stable condition.

“One patient has been transported in a serious condition to Queensland Children’s Hospital after a reported dog attack at 4.26pm,” Queensland Ambulance said in a statement.

A male in their 20s was also treated by paramedics and taken to Queensland Elizabeth Hospital with a leg injury after the attack.

It’s believed he had jumped the fence in an attempt to help the child when he suffered the injuries.

Dog handlers from the council were seen arriving at the scene and removing the dog.

Police remained at the scene until about 6.30pm on Monday.

Logan City Council have seized the two dogs, which they say are unregistered.

Queensland Police’s Child Protection Unit has been advised of the incident.