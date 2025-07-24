The accident occurred at an ore processing plant in northern China.

The accident occurred at an ore processing plant in northern China.

Six university students drowned on Wednesday after they fell into a tank while on a field trip to an ore processing plant in northern China, Chinese state media reported.

The students, who were majoring in mineral processing engineering at Northeastern University in Shenyang, were on a field trip to Inner Mongolia, an autonomous region of China, when the grid plate they were standing on collapsed as they were observing a flotation cell, according to state media.

Flotation is a stage in the mining process used to concentrate the minerals. Finely ground minerals are mixed with water in a container called a flotation cell to produce a “metallurgical pulp” that helps sort the valuable from the unneeded materials.

The students fell into the flotation cell, which looks like a large container, about 10.20am.

Rescuers scrambled to retrieve them, but the students were pronounced dead. A teacher was also injured in the incident.