Updated

Six students drown after falling into slurry-filled tank on field trip

By Kelly Kasulis Cho, Lyric Li
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

The accident occurred at an ore processing plant in northern China.

Six university students drowned on Wednesday after they fell into a tank while on a field trip to an ore processing plant in northern China, Chinese state media reported.

The students, who were majoring in mineral processing engineering at Northeastern University in Shenyang, were on a field trip to Inner

