The accident occurred at an ore processing plant in northern China.

Six university students drowned on Wednesday after they fell into a tank while on a field trip to an ore processing plant in northern China, Chinese state media reported.

The students, who were majoring in mineral processing engineering at Northeastern University in Shenyang, were on a field trip to Inner Mongolia, an autonomous region of China, when the grid plate they were standing on collapsed as they were observing a flotation cell, according to state media.

Flotation is a stage in the mining process used to concentrate the minerals. Finely ground minerals are mixed with water in a container called a flotation cell to produce a “metallurgical pulp” that helps sort the valuable from the unneeded materials.

The students fell into the flotation cell, which looks like a large container, about 10.20am.

Rescuers scrambled to retrieve them, but the students were pronounced dead. A teacher was also injured in the incident.