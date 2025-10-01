Advertisement
Six Outer Banks homes fall into the sea as Humberto, Imelda churn offshore

Brady Dennis
Washington Post·
Six homes have collapsed into the churning Atlantic Ocean surf in North Carolina's Outer Banks. Photo / Hatteras Island Community Emergency Response Team

Six homes have collapsed into the churning Atlantic Ocean surf in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, the latest in what has become a common sight in recent years along the state’s erosion-plagued coast.

First on Tuesday afternoon (local time), five unoccupied houses surrendered to the sea in the small town of

