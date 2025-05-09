The victims include two girls, aged 7 and 12, who died on Monday. Photo / Getty Images

The victims include two girls, aged 7 and 12, who died on Monday. Photo / Getty Images

Dozens of children have been killed in fighting between Sinaloa cartel factions in northwestern Mexico.

Nearly 100 minors are missing since the capture of cartel co-founder Oscar Loza in July.

The conflict has killed more than 1200 and left 1400 missing, severely affecting Sinaloa communities.

Dozens of children have been killed during months of fighting between two factions of the Sinaloa drug cartel in northwestern Mexico, a local ombudsman says.

Nearly 100 minors have gone missing in violence that followed the capture last July of a cartel co-founder, Oscar Loza, president of the Sinaloa State Human Rights Commission, said.

“Thirty nine minors have lost their lives in this armed conflict,” he told AFP, citing data from the public prosecutor’s office.

The victims include two girls, aged 7 and 12, who died on Monday after being caught in the crossfire between gunmen and security forces.