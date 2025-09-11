Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Silent for 800 years, medieval organ sings again in Jerusalem

Chloe Rouveyrolles-Bazire
AFP·
3 mins to read

Medieval organ pipes discovered near Bethlehem are now playing in a Jerusalem monastery. Photo / John Wessels, AFP

Medieval organ pipes discovered near Bethlehem are now playing in a Jerusalem monastery. Photo / John Wessels, AFP

The pipes of a medieval organ, buried for centuries and discovered near the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, are once more filling a Jerusalem monastery with ancient melodies.

“This is a window into the past ... we have the opportunity for the first time

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save