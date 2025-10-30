Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

Should you ‘feed a cold and starve a fever’?

Melinda Wenner Moyer
New York Times·
5 mins to read

There's very little research on how what you eat (or don’t eat) affects your body’s infection-fighting capabilities. Photo / Eric Helgas, The New York Times

There's very little research on how what you eat (or don’t eat) affects your body’s infection-fighting capabilities. Photo / Eric Helgas, The New York Times

Q: I often hear people say that when you’re sick, you should “feed a cold and starve a fever”. Does that work?

A: People often repeat this catchy bit of sick-day wisdom. Fuel your body when you have the sniffles, the saying implies, and hold back when your temperature climbs.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save