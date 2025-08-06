A shooter wounded five soldiers at Fort Stewart before being apprehended by law enforcement. Photo / Getty Images

A shooter wounded five soldiers at Fort Stewart before being apprehended by law enforcement, the US military base said.

“All soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment,” said a post by the official Facebook page of the base, which is located in the southern state of Georgia.

The base went into lockdown shortly after law enforcement was dispatched to respond to the incident, according to the post, which said the shooter was now in custody, but provided no details about their identity or potential motive.

“There is no active threat to the community,” the post said, adding: “The incident remains under investigation and no additional information will be released until the investigation is complete.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting and that the White House is “monitoring the situation”.