Shocking video captures moment police employee indecently assaults 13-year-old girl in lift

A civilian NSW police employee has been found guilty of indecently assaulting a thirteen year-old girl in an elevator. Video / 7News

A NSW police employee has been found guilty of indecently assaulting a teenage girl in a Sydney train lift.

Glenn Roche, a civilian employee in the police force, assaulted the 13-year-old at Cabramatta in July 2019 after a day spent sightseeing with her family.

In video obtained by media, the 54-year-old is seen chasing the girl into a lift, blocking her exit before repeatedly groping her.

The teen girl is then seen cowering on the floor as Roche stands over her.

The 13-year-old managed to escape her attacker, running to her mum and telling her what happened.

Roche is seen grabbing the girl after chasing her into the lift. Photo / 7 News

Whilst being interviewed by police, Roche told officers "my hands have slid up her body, as she slid to the ground".

In court, Roche tried to persuade the judge that chasing the girl into the lift and touching her was just a game.

"My mind has gone off on a tangent like, this is a challenge, to me, I can get her and give her a kiss on the cheek like her two sisters and mum," Roche said in the police interview.

However, the 13-year-old told the court his actions were more than an unwanted kiss and she was scared of her attacker.

Roche can be seen with his hands around the girl as she cowers beneath him. Photo / 7 News

She explained that as she cowered under him that he squeezed her breast twice.

In an interview with police, Roche said "my hand slid across there" but claimed there was no sexual intent.

"So there would have been some sort of contact without doubt.

"Certainly no sexual gratification on my behalf.

"She contributed to that occurring by releasing her body weight and sliding through my hands."

The judge found Roche guilty of indecent assault.

The court heard the young girl still has nightmares and lives in fear it will happen again.

Roche, who doesn't believe he did anything wrong, has been suspended from his role with the police force.