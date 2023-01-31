2 Women brawl in road-rage smackdown in the middle of Brighton Rd in Melbourne peak hour traffic. Video / news.com.au

A road-rage brawl in the middle of Melbourne peak hour has been caught on camera.

The shocking video shows the moments after two women – a pedestrian and a driver – became locked in a heated brawl in Melbourne’s inner-city suburb of Elwood.

The fight is believed to have unfolded about 6pm when the two women were found facing off in the middle of Brighton Rd.

The video shows a white 4WD with its driver’s-side door open as one of the women slaps the other across the face.

The shocking video shows the moments after two women – a pedestrian and a driver – became locked in a heated brawl in the inner-city suburb of Elwood. Photo / Today

Both women appear to take a boxing stance as they take turns slapping, pushing and pulling at each other.

It all comes to an end when bystanders rush in to break the fight up.

It is not known what caused the argument.

No report has been made to Victoria Police.









A row of traffic on the opposite side of the road watches as the drama unfolds and it is understood traffic banks up out of frame.





The fight lasts less than a minute.