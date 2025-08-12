Advertisement
Ship allegedly dragged its anchor 90km across seabed, causing $118m damage to five cables

By Steve Hendrix, Greg Miller
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

This handout photo released by the Finnish police on January 9 shows the presumed anchor of oil tanker Eagle S after it was hoisted from the Gulf of Finland. The Eagle S, flying the Cook Islands flag, is suspected of having damaged cables in the Baltic on December 25. Photo / Finland police, AFP

Finland filed criminal charges against the top officers of a Baltic oil tanker today in connection with severe damage done to undersea cables in December.

It was one of a string of energy and telecom ruptures in the region that many European officials suspect were part of a sabotage campaign

