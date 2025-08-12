This handout photo released by the Finnish police on January 9 shows the presumed anchor of oil tanker Eagle S after it was hoisted from the Gulf of Finland. The Eagle S, flying the Cook Islands flag, is suspected of having damaged cables in the Baltic on December 25. Photo / Finland police, AFP

Finland filed criminal charges against the top officers of a Baltic oil tanker today in connection with severe damage done to undersea cables in December.

It was one of a string of energy and telecom ruptures in the region that many European officials suspect were part of a sabotage campaign directed by Moscow.

The National Prosecution Authority in Helsinki indicted the captain and two first officers of the Eagle S, a Cook Islands-registered tanker suspected of being part of a “shadow fleet” of ships transporting Russian oil in violation of international sanctions.

The officers are charged with aggravated criminal mischief for allegedly dragging the ship’s anchor for more than 90km across the Gulf of Finland on Christmas Day, severing five electricity and telecom cables in the process and causing almost US$70 million ($118m) in damage.

“The disruption of electricity transmission and telecommunications cables with very high transmission capacity is also suspected to have caused a serious risk to energy supply and telecommunications in Finland,” prosecutors said in a statement.