Sheriff Buford Pusser – who inspired Walking Tall films – killed his wife, authorities say

By Kelly Kasulis Cho
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Authorities say Sheriff Buford Pusser killed his wife in 1967 and staged it as an ambush. Photo / Getty Images

A sheriff whose crusade against corruption inspired a string of Hollywood films is now suspected by Tennessee authorities of killing his wife before 1973’s Walking Tall was released, in a dramatic fall for a small-town hero whose fabled deeds are honoured with an annual festival and museum in his name.

