Shenzhen dispatch: What it takes to get lunch delivered to the 70th floor

Vivian Wang
New York Times
7 mins to read

A last-mile runner takes orders from a food delivery driver outside SEG Plaza, one of the tallest skyscrapers in Shenzhen, China. An informal network of last-mile runners close the gap between harried delivery drivers and hungry office workers in a Shenzhen skyscraper. Photo / Gilles Sabrie, The New York Times

SEG Plaza, one of the tallest skyscrapers in Shenzhen, China, has about 70 stories and thousands of tenants.

During the lunch rush, the wait for a lift can stretch to half an hour — a nightmare for a food-delivery driver trying to fill as many orders as possible.

