Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

She voted for Trump three times. Now she’s leading a fight against his tariffs

Ann E. Marimow
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Sara Albrecht, a lifelong Republican whose organisation is challenging the US tariffs, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, on October 27, 2025. Photo / Tierney L. Cross, The New York Times

Sara Albrecht, a lifelong Republican whose organisation is challenging the US tariffs, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, on October 27, 2025. Photo / Tierney L. Cross, The New York Times

A framed portrait of former United States President Ronald Reagan hangs in a prominent spot next to Sara Albrecht’s computer, his face depicted in shades of purple.

To Albrecht, a lifelong Republican, the blend of blue and red has come to symbolise the ideologically diverse coalition challenging the Trump

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save